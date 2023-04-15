Kerala’s power usage hits record-breaking 100M units due to soaring temperatures

The state of Kerala is currently experiencing a surge in temperature which has resulted in a significant impact on the daily power consumption. On April 13, the power consumption in the state crossed a historic 100 million units (MU), with a record-breaking 100.30 MU consumed on that day. Kerala’s Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty commented on the situation stating that, ‘It is the first time in history that daily consumption has crossed the 100 million units mark.’

In addition to the record-breaking power consumption, the power demand on April 13 also hit a record high of 4903 megawatts (MW). This situation is a result of the soaring temperatures which have led to increased use of air conditioning units and other cooling appliances.

The Meteorological Centre at Thiruvananthapuram has reported that at least two districts in Kerala have recorded the highest temperature of 40 degrees Celsius. Palakkad recorded the highest temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius while Thrissur logged 40 degrees Celsius. The average temperature in the state was close to 37 degrees Celsius.

The combination of the soaring temperature and record-breaking power consumption has put a strain on the state’s power supply. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has urged people to use power judiciously and avoid wastage of electricity. KSEB has also taken measures to ensure that there is an uninterrupted power supply in the state.