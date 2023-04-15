KTM launches low-cost variant of adventure motorcycle in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading adventure motorcycle brand, KTM launched its low-cost variant of its popular adventure motorcycle in the Indian markets. The bike named ‘KTM 390 Adventure X’ is offered at an introductory price of Rs 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The KTM 390 Adventure X offers a powerful engine with 43.5hp power and 37Nm peak torque. KTM has omitted several electronics from the bike, including traction control, quickshifter, and cornering ABS to lower the prices.

The bike features all-LED lights, bodywork, and engine, suspension, etc. The Adventure X will be available in Orange and Dark Galvano colour options.