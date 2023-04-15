Lamborghini launches Urus S in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Italian luxury automaker Lamborghini has launched Urus S in the Indian markets. The SUV is priced at Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom). The Urus S is an upgraded version of the popular Urus SUV.

The SUV is equipped with a twin-turbo V8 engine delivering a power output of 657 bhp. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 12.5 seconds and has a top speed of 305 km/h. Its twin-turbo engine delivers a maximum torque of 850 Nm. The vehicle offers four drive modes – STRADA, SPORT, CORSA, and EGO. The Urus S also features off-road drive selectors – TERRA, NEVE.