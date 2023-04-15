Over 1,000 IAS officers eligible for mid-career skill development training

Over a thousand officers from the 2009-2015 batches of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) have been found eligible and assigned to a mid-career training programme (MCTP) in May of this year. All nominated civil servants from various states and union territories will go through various modules of the 19th round of phase-III training of the mid-career training programme, which is designed and developed with the goal of developing next-level competency. According to an official notification from the Department of Personnel and Training, 1,254 IAS officers have been assigned to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie for this round of MCPT training. This round of training is being offered on a case-by-case basis to IAS officers of batch 2015 (first chance) 2014-batch (second chance), 2013 (third chance and last chance), and officers of 2009 to 2012, an official source said.

According to an official source, the training is primarily intended to equip and familiarize civil servants with the best practices in governance and service delivery in the country, as well as international comparisons drawn through the exchange of experiences and case studies, as well as state-of-the-art tools and techniques in administrative services. Officers would be trained in financial, economic, and risk analysis, as well as financial management, as part of the programme. They would also be trained in poverty alleviation, e-governance, national security, decentralization, behavioral changes, leadership, rural and urban development, and other areas.