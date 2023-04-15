Part-time jobs for students in Kerala will be available soon: CM

Part-time jobs for students in Kerala will be available soon, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A large number of students from Kerala are studying abroad. This is a global trend that should not be taken seriously. Students from other countries will come to Kerala for higher education in the future, he said in the latest episode of ‘Naam Munnottu,’ the chief minister’s weekly interaction programme. According to him, approximately 4% of Kerala students study abroad each year. Some states have a higher rate than this. The government takes part-time jobs and student skill development seriously. Many educational institutions own vast amounts of land. Students will get jobs if we can attract industries to that land. This proposal has been presented to the government by some management, he said. Raising academic standards and basic infrastructure will attract international students. He stated that the government intends to strengthen the higher education sector by raising educational institution standards to global standards. The previous administration began efforts to raise university academic standards. It yielded results, and my efforts will continue, he said.

The anchor was MP John Brittas. Former chief secretary K Jayakumar, Kerala varsity Hindi department head S R Jayasree, K-DISC member secretary P V Unnikrishnan, Federal Bank board chairman C Balagopal, and Unnimaya Prasad were among the panellists.