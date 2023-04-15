Spy thriller ‘IB 71’ will be released in theatres on May 12

On Saturday, actor Vidyut Jammwal unveiled the first look at his upcoming film IB 71, which will be released in theatres across the country on May 12. The espionage thriller is directed by Sankalp Reddy, best known for his 2017 National Award-winning war film Ghazi. Jammwal shared the film’s first poster and teaser on his social media pages. The top secret has now been revealed! Presenting #IB71, India’s most secret mission that helped us win the 1971 war he tweeted about it. In a statement, the 42-year-old actor expressed his excitement to share the film with the rest of the world. For the first time, ‘IB 71’ discusses how the Indian Intelligence Bureau conducted a secret mission and outwitted the enemy, giving our armed forces the necessary advantage to face a two-front war, according to Jammwal.

Working on IB 71, according to Reddy, was an absolute thrill ride. I was drawn to the film because of its intriguing premise and the opportunity to learn about undercover operations. I knew I had an actor in Vidyut Jammwal who not only had the physicality to pull off high-octane action scenes, but also the depth and nuance to bring his character to life. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the world of ‘IB 71,’ said the director. IB 71, which also stars Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa, is the first project from Jammwal’s production company Action Hero Films. T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Abbas Sayyed are also supporting the film. Aditya Shastri, who wrote the story, collaborates with Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana as co-producers.