Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from May 1

Mumbai: Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Tata Motors has decided to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles from May1. The automaker said that the hikes have been necessitated due to increasing input costs in the manufacturing process. The weighted average increase will be 0.6%, depending on the variant and model.

Tata Motors is one of the largest manufacturers of passenger vehicles in India. The company offers wide range of cars such as Tiago, Tigor and Altroz and SUVs such as Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari in the market.

This will be the third price hike of 2023 after Tata revised the prices in January and February. In last year, the company hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles in January and November.