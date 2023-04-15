Woman refused to convert into Islam commits suicide; man arrested

According to police, a 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abetting a woman’s suicide after she refused to convert her religion and marry him. The accused, Shahrukh, was in a relationship with the victim, also 24, and had given her the option of converting or killing herself to avoid social humiliation, according to police. According to Assistant CP (Collectorganj) Tej Bahadur Singh, the woman hanged herself from a ceiling hook in her home on Wednesday. The victim first met the accused a few years ago on a social networking site, where he identified himself as Saurabh, according to the ACP. According to the ACP, the woman’s father accused Shahrukh of harassing and forcing his daughter to marry him in accordance with Islamic rituals in the FIR filed on Friday.

The father claimed that Shahrukh also had private photos and videos of his daughter, with which he threatened her to convert to Islam and marry him. Police said Shahrukh was charged under IPC section 306 (abetting suicide) and sections 3 and 5(I) of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021. He was arrested on Friday in Bhoosatoli, Harbansh-Mohal, according to the ACP, and was taken to court, where he was sentenced to prison.