Xiaomi launches Smart Air Purifier 4 series, Robot Vacuum Mop-2i in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese consumer tech brand, Xiaomi launched several new products in the Indian markets. The products were launched at the Smarter Living 2023 event in India. The Chinese brand launched Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop-2i, and the latest Smart TV X Pro range.

The new Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is priced at Rs. 13,999. It will be available for an early sale via Mi.com and retail partners starting April 20. It will go on sale via Amazon from April 23. The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is priced at Rs. 9,999. The early sale will start on Mi.com and retail partners starting April 20 and it will go on sale via Amazon and Flipkart from April 23.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i (Xiaomi RVC Mop 2i) comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. It will go on sale through Mi.com and retail stores from April 25 and will be available via Amazon starting April 28.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite come with Triple Layer Filtration that is claimed to remove up to 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. They come with 360° filtration and a True HEPA Filter.Xiaomi’s Smart Air Purifier 4 is rated to offer a Particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (PCADR) of up to 400m3/h.

The new portable air purifiers feature OLED displays with two touch controls that give users a glimpse of particle pollution by showing PM 2.5 levels, temperature, humidity, and Wi-Fi connection. They can also be connected to the smart app with Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa.

The latest 2-in-1 robotic vacuum cleaner comes with cleaning and mopping capabilities and features 25 high-precision sensors including a wall sensor, collision sensor, cliff sensor, and wheel speed sensor among others. It has a height of 81.3mm.The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i uses 2,200Pa suction power and follows a zig-zag cleaning pattern.