16 people, including Keralite couple, killed in apartment fire in Dubai

Dubai: At least sixteen people, including a Keralite couple, have reportedly died in a fire at an apartment in Dubai’s Deira Burj Murar on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Malappuram Vengara native Rijesh (38) and his wife Jishi (32). Among the dead are Tamil Nadu natives Abdul Khader and Saliakund.

According to reports, a fire broke out in a supermarket functioning on the fourth floor of the building here on Saturday at noon. It is suspected that an electrical short circuit might have caused the fire. The Keralite couple is said to have died after inhaling smoke that entered their residence from the fire in the adjacent room.

Rijesh is an employee of a travel company, and Jishi has been working as a teacher at Crescent High School. Social activist Naseer Vatanappally informed that the bodies of around 16 individuals are kept at a mortuary. Security personnel who performed the rescue operation also died.