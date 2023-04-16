DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsNEWSGulf

16 people including Malayali couple dead in massive fire that broke out in a Dubai residential building

Apr 16, 2023, 11:23 am IST

Dubai: In a tragic incident, 16 people including two keralites killed and 9 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a residential building in Dubai. The fire broke on the fourth floor of the five-storey building in Al Ras on Saturday afternoon.  Preliminary investigation suggests that lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire. Authorities  are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed a report on the causes of the accident

The deceased Keralites were identified as  Rijesh (37) and his wife Jishi (32). Rijesh, a native of Vengara, Malappuram worked as a travel employee and his wife Jishi is a school teacher.

 

