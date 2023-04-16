16 people including Malayali couple dead in massive fire that broke out in a Dubai residential building

Dubai: In a tragic incident, 16 people including two keralites killed and 9 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a residential building in Dubai. The fire broke on the fourth floor of the five-storey building in Al Ras on Saturday afternoon. Preliminary investigation suggests that lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire. Authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed a report on the causes of the accident

Also Read: Vande Bharat Express: Here is full list of all routes, schedules, timings and ticket prices

The deceased Keralites were identified as Rijesh (37) and his wife Jishi (32). Rijesh, a native of Vengara, Malappuram worked as a travel employee and his wife Jishi is a school teacher.