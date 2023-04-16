Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf murder: UP CM Yogi orders high-level inquiry; Section 144 imposed in all districts

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts, in the aftermath of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Ahmed being shot dead in Prayagraj, on Saturday night, officials informed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry.

‘UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the Prayagraj incident. CM Yogi immediately called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter. Chief Minister also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter’, the officials said. ‘UP CM has instructed Police officers to be on alert, ensure peace, law and order are maintained in the state and the public doesn’t face any trouble’, according to the Chief Minister office’s statement.

In this regard, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also appealed to the public to avoid paying attention to rumours about the incident. ‘CM has also appealed to people not to pay any attention to rumours. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours’, the official statement mentioned. The meeting at Chief Minister’s residence was attended by UP Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad, UP Police Director General of Police (DGP) RK Vishwakarma and other senior officials.

Days after Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year. As many as three people were arrested, informed police.