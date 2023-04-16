Comedian Kathy Griffin reveals she’s suffering from complex PTSD

Comedian Kathy Griffin has disclosed that she is experiencing complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The 62-year-old controversial comedian shared this information on TikTok, and stated that it is an ‘extreme case.’

Griffin asked her followers to share their thoughts on anxiety, and mentioned that her condition began about five and a half years ago. In another TikTok video, she disclosed that she had an eight-hour anxiety attack, and was in pain for the entire duration. Griffin went for a walk to calm herself down, and reminded herself that her anxiety won’t last forever.

In August 2021, Kathy Griffin revealed that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer. However, she announced in a recent update that she is now cancer-free.