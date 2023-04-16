Company in Gujarat finds a ‘diamond within a diamond,’ a rarest of all finds till now

A company called VD Global in the city of Surat in Gujarat, India, has discovered a ‘diamond within a diamond,’ which is a highly unusual find. The diamond, which weighs 0.329 carats, has been named ‘Beating Heart’ by the company, as it appears to move inside the larger diamond. This discovery is considered one of the rarest diamonds to be found in the world, along with the Matryoshka diamond, which was discovered in Siberia, Russia, and had another diamond inside it.

The ‘Beating Heart’ diamond is especially unique because the smaller diamond inside it is moving freely, which has never been seen before. Surat is home to one of the world’s largest diamond processing centers, where many of the world’s diamonds are cut and polished. VD Global found the diamond in a package of roughs sometime in October 2022.

After discovering the diamond, VD Global informed De Beers, a leading diamond company, and the stone was taken to De Beers’ laboratory in Maidenhead, UK, for further testing. Experts from De Beers Institute of Diamonds (DBID) conducted tests using various tools, including optical and scanning electron microscopy, Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, fluorescence and phosphorescence imaging, among others.

According to Vallabh Vaghasiya, chairman of VD Global, the company had never come across anything like this before. The stone was named ‘Beating Heart’ based on the company’s initial reaction to the unique find. Samantha Sibley, a technical educator at De Beers Group Ignite, said that she had never seen anything like it during her three decades in the diamond sector.

VD Global is a diamond manufacturer with operations in Surat and Mumbai and a worldwide business presence. It is also a De Beers Group Sightholder. De Beers Group is a major diamond company that specializes in diamond exploration, mining, and sales.

The ‘Beating Heart’ diamond’s discovery has added it to the small group of rare diamonds in the world. The discovery is considered significant as it can provide insights into the formation and structure of diamonds, which can be shared with a wider community of diamond professionals.