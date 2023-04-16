Delhi CM Kejriwal Visits CBI Office, High-Security Zone Declared

On April 17th, 2023, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the CBI office in connection with the excise policy case. Kejriwal assured reporters that he would cooperate fully with the probe agency, stating, ‘I will answer all questions.’ He further commented on the government’s performance during its tenure, saying, ‘After 75 years, such a government came to Delhi which created hope. Development has taken place after 75 years.’

Ahead of Kejriwal’s arrival, security measures were heightened outside the CBI headquarters. More than 1,000 security personnel, including those from paramilitary forces, were deployed outside the office. Authorities also imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the area to prevent the gathering of more than four persons.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh accompanied Kejriwal to the CBI office. The case has been a subject of intense scrutiny and attention, and Kejriwal’s visit marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation.