Direct Tax collections increases by 172.83%

New Delhi: Data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) revealed that the gross Direct Tax collections in the country have surged by 172.83% in last 9 years. In the last fiscal, more than Rs 19,68,000 crore was collected as gross direct tax. It was at Rs 7,21,000 crore in 2013-14 fiscal year.

Net direct tax collection has witnessed 160% growth since 2013-14. More than Rs 16,61,000 crore were collected as net Direct Tax in the last financial year. It was at Rs 6,38,000 crore in financial year 2013-14.

Also Read: Market valuation of top-10 companies surge by Rs 67,859 crore

Direct tax to Gross Domestic Product ratio has increased from 5.62% in financial year 2013-14 to 5.97% in financial year 2021-22. Direct tax buoyancy at 2.52% in the e financial year 2021-22 is the highest direct tax buoyancy recorded over the last 15 years.