Gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead while being taken for medical in UP; 3 held

Prayagraj: Days after Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

As many as three people were arrested, informed police. Asad was killed on April 13 in an encounter in Jhansi. He was killed along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. Each of them carried a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on their heads. The police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered. Moments before their killing, both criminals, who were accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, were speaking to the media while being taken for a medical and their murder was captured on camera. Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to the CJM Court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on the same day Asad was killed in the encounter.

‘Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye (they did not take us, so we did not go)’ were Atiq Ahmed’s last words, when asked what did he have to say on not being taken to his son Asad’s funeral. ‘Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim…. (the thing is that Guddu Muslim…) were Ashraf’s last words. According to visuals, both were handcuffed and taken for medical. As both proceeded, they posed questions by the mediapersons. Atiq was shot in the head from behind, nearly at point-blank range. Ashraf, too, was shot dead.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that crime has reached its peak in the state and the morale of the ‘criminals’ has grown by leaps and bounds. ‘Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed openly despite being surrounded by a security cordon, one can imagine the state of the general public. Due to this (alleged encounter killings), an ambience of fear is being created among the public. It seems that some people are deliberately creating such an ambience’, tweeted Akhilesh Yadav in Hindi.