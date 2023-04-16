Garmin launches Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch: Details

Mumbai: Garmin launched Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch in the markets. The new device is priced at $450 (roughly Rs. 37,000) and is offered in different colours including Slate/Black, Blue, Gray, Green and more. The watch comes in three sizes — 40mm, 45mm and 50mm.

The new smartwatch features solar charging power glass, 10ATM water resistance, thermal/shock resistance, contactless payment, smart health monitors, activity trackers and more. The smartwatch comes with solar power charging support that is claimed to offer unlimited battery life.

Also Read: Sony launches new headphones in India: Details

Connectivity options include Bluetooth and GPS. It also has several safety and tracking features along with smart health monitors like wrist-based heart rate tracker, sleep monitor, pulse oximeter, stress tracker, as well as women’s health tracker.