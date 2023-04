Indian Railways cancels, reschedules several trains to this city: Full list

New Delhi: North Western Railway zone has cancelled and rescheduled several trains to new Delhi. The national transporter informed that between April 15 and April 19, as many as 19 trains will remain fully cancelled, 9 trains are being partially cancelled, 12 trains were diverted and 6 trains have been rescheduled. These changes were announced due to technical works between Palam-Bijwasan stations

The following trains have been cancelled-

– Train number 22986 Delhi-Udaipur cancelled on April 16.

– Train number 12985 Jaipur-Delhi cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 12986 Delhi-Jaipur cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train Train number 04433 Delhi-Rewari cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04434 Rewari-Delhi cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04470 Delhi-Rewari cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04500 Rewari-Delhi cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04283 Delhi-Rewari cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04285 Delhi-Rewari cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04990 Rewari-Delhi cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04989 Delhi-Rewari cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04499 Delhi-Rewari cancelled on April 15 and 17.

– Train number 04469 Rewari-Delhi cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 04351 Delhi-Hisar was cancelled on April 17.

– Train number 04368 Hisar-Rewari cancelled on April 17.

– Train number 04367 Rewari-Hisar cancelled on April 17.

– Train number 04352 Hisar-Delhi cancelled on April 16 and 18.

– Train number 14029 Sriganganagar-Delhi cancelled on April 17 and 19.