Jabra Elite 4 true wireless earbuds launched in India: price, specifications

Mumbai: Popular audio brand Jabra has launched its new TWS earbuds named ‘ Elite 4’ in the markets. The Elite 4 comes at a price of Rs 9999. It is available on authorised sellers including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and Jabra in four classic colors: Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige.

The Elite 4 earbuds come with Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing users to connect to two different devices simultaneously without any interruption. The earbuds also feature Fast Pair and Swift Pair technology. These technologies make it easy to pair the earbuds with mobile devices and laptops or computers. They also feature feedforward Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that filters out unwanted sounds.

The Elite 4 earbuds are made with premium durable materials that offer an IP55 durability rating against dust and water. The Elite 4 earbuds provide 5.5 hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 22 hours with the sleek case (28 hours with ANC off).