Kenyan police investigates death of four people starved to death after being told they will ‘meet’ Jesus

An investigation has been launched by Kenyan police after four people were suspected to have starved to death following the commands of a cult leader. The police found 15 emaciated followers on the property of the pastor, identified as Makenzie Nthenge, who had instructed his congregation to starve themselves as a way to meet Jesus and gain a place in heaven. Most of the followers were in a very bad state and could barely stand up, walk or talk. Only 11 of the 15 rescued were able to make it to the hospital alive.

The police began the operation after receiving a tip that followers of the Good News International Church were starving themselves to death on the pretext that they would meet Jesus after being brainwashed by Nthenge. Local reports suggest that Nthenge had buried his dead followers in a mass grave in a nearby forest. However, the police were unable to identify the grave due to the vast area and hostile residents in the forest.

This is not the first instance in Kenya of a cult leader leading their followers down an astray path. In 2020, British woman Lutfunisa Kwandwalla died at the house of a spiritual leader in Mombasa after joining a controversial cult. Her family alleged that cult members killed her and buried her body quickly to hide evidence, but local officials blamed ‘natural causes,’ and no arrests were made.

Kenya is a highly religious country where instances of cult killing have been reported in the past. Last month, Nthenge was arrested after two children were starved to death by their parents based on his advice.