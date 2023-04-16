Mahzooz Draw picks Dh20 million winner

Dubai: One lucky participant has won the grand prize of Dh20 million in Mahzooz’s 124th draws. The winner is the first multi-millionaire from the draw’s new prize structure in 2023.

19 other lucky participants shared the second prize of Dh200,000 by matching 4 out of 5 winning numbers. They will take home Dh10,526 each. The third prize of Dh250 went to 757 winners. Sherlon from the Philippines, took home Dh1 million, becoming Mahzooz’s sixth guaranteed millionaire.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels several trains today: Know how to check full list

This week’s draw saw 778 participants take home Dh21,389,250 in prize money. Aboobacker won 400 grams of gold coins. He is the fourth winner of the Ramadan gold promotion.

Participants can expect to win different gold prizes throughout the holy month of Ramadan. A lucky entrant will have a chance to win 1kg of gold next week.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.