Oppo launches new 5G smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo launched its new 5G smartphone named ‘Oppo A1 5G’ in China. The 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage model of the Oppo A1 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,800). The company has not yet confirmed plans for the model’s global or Indian variant. The handset is offered in Caberia Orange, Ocean Blue, and Sandstone Black colours.

The dual nano SIM-supported Oppo A1 5G features a 6.71-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080) LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and a pixel density of 391 ppi. The display also offers a peak local brightness of 680 nits. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

The dual rear camera unit of the Oppo A1 5G device includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.. The 8-megapixel front camera lens is placed inside a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display.