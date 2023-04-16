Rajasthan’s Nandini Gupta crowned Femina Miss India 2023

Nandini Gupta, a young woman from Rajasthan, was crowned Femina Miss India 2023 on Saturday at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Manipur. The ceremony was attended by many stars, including Neha Dhupia, Maniesh Paul, Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Pandey. Nandini was presented with the crown, while Shreya Poonja of Delhi was named the first runner-up, and Thounaojam Strela Luwang of Manipur was named the second runner-up.

Nandini was crowned by Sini Shetty, Miss India 2022, according to tradition. The jury panel included Neha Dhupia, choreographer Terence Lewis, film director Harshavardhan Kulkarni, boxer Laishram Sarita Devi, and designers Rocky Star and Namrata Joshipura.

Nandini wore a stunning black body-hugging gown with black stone embellishments and a high slit for the evening. She will now represent India in the Miss World pageant, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates this year.

Nandini, 19, is from Kota, Rajasthan, and is pursuing a degree in Business Management at Lala Lajpat Rai College. The official Miss India Instagram handle shared a photo of her crowning moment and expressed pride in her magnetism, charm, endurance, and beauty.