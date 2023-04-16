The Polish government to ban the import of grain and other consumables from Ukraine

The leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczyski, has announced that the Polish government will prohibit the import of grain and other food products from Ukraine to protect the Polish agricultural industry. According to Reuters, logistical issues have led to large amounts of less expensive Ukrainian grains remaining in Central European countries, lowering prices and harming local farmers’ sales. The PiS faces a political problem as this issue comes to the forefront during an election year.

During a party convention, Kaczynski stated that a government regulation prohibiting the importation of grain and dozens of other food products from Ukraine had been decided. The list of banned goods includes products ranging from grain to honey. Kaczynski emphasized that while Poland remains an ally of Ukraine, it is the duty of every state to protect its citizens’ interests.

Kaczynski said that Poland was willing to enter negotiations with Ukraine to resolve the grain dispute, and that the Ukrainian side was informed about the Polish government’s decision beforehand.

An Associated Press report stated that Russia’s conflict with Ukraine is responsible for the current situation. To facilitate the transportation of Ukrainian grain to Africa and the Middle East after Russia blocked traditional export sea routes, the European Union eliminated duties on Ukrainian grain. However, much of the grain entered Poland but did not reach its intended destination, causing resentment among Polish farmers.

As the Law and Justice party seeks re-election, farmers’ dissatisfaction with the party may pose a challenge. While surveys indicate that the PiS is the most popular party in Poland, it may not have enough support to win a parliamentary majority in the upcoming election.