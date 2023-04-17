DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

3-storey house collapses in Delhi’s Tagore Garden | Watch

Apr 17, 2023, 09:39 am IST

 

New Delhi: A three-storey house collapsed late on Sunday night in Delhi’s Tagore Garden area. The building was located opposite Metro Pillar no 448 in Tagore Garden. Soon after the incident, three fire engines rushed to the spot.

According to the Fire department, the building with a basement has ground plus three floors. The incident occurred while digging the adjacent plot’s basement. No casualty was reported so far. Further details awaited.

 

Tags
shortlink
Apr 17, 2023, 09:39 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button