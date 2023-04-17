3-storey house collapses in Delhi’s Tagore Garden | Watch

New Delhi: A three-storey house collapsed late on Sunday night in Delhi’s Tagore Garden area. The building was located opposite Metro Pillar no 448 in Tagore Garden. Soon after the incident, three fire engines rushed to the spot.

#WATCH | A fire call was received about a house collapse in Kunwar Singh Nagar, Nangloi Road in Jawalpuri area. The building collapsed after a blast in an LPG cylinder. 8 people residing in the house are injured. DFS fire personnel have reached the site. No casualties reported as… pic.twitter.com/QXbVQkkTnc — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

According to the Fire department, the building with a basement has ground plus three floors. The incident occurred while digging the adjacent plot’s basement. No casualty was reported so far. Further details awaited.