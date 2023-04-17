Air India Express to operate hajj service from Karipur, Kannur; Saudi Airlines at Kochi airport

Kondotty: Air India Express (AIE) received a contract for hajj services from Karipur and Kannur airports for pilgrims who applied via the Kerala State Haj Committee. Aircraft carrying 200 passengers will be deployed for AIE’s maiden hajj services.

Saudi Airlines aircraft carrying 400 passengers will conduct hajj services from Kochi airport. Apart from Kochi airport, Saudi Airlines hajj services will commence from Mumbai, Lucknow, and Delhi. Vistara has been assigned hajj services from Hyderabad and Bengaluru while Air India will provide services from Jaipur and Chennai.

Go First received a contract for hajj services from 10 airports in the country and Flyadeal will operate its service only from Kolkata. Kerala hajj pilgrims will leave for Jeddah between June 7 and 22. They will return from Medina from July 13 to August 2. As many as 6,363 pilgrims are expected from Karipur airport while 1,873 and 2,448 passengers from Kannur and Kochi airports, respectively