Army member detained in connection with incident at Bathinda military station

A senior Punjab Police official said on Monday that an Army jawan had been arrested in connection with the killing of four soldiers at the Bathinda Military Station. Gulneet Singh Khurana, Senior Superintendent of Police in Bathinda, identified the arrested soldier as Desai Mohan and stated, The motive was personal. He was at odds with them. On April 12, four soldiers were killed in their sleep while sleeping inside a military station in Bathinda. An FIR was filed against two unidentified individuals at the Bathinda Cantonment police station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Desai Mohan reported seeing two unidentified men in white kurta-pyjamas, their faces and heads clothed, coming out of the barracks after the firing. According to the police FIR, one of them was carrying an INSAS rifle and the other an axe. The Bathinda military station is one of the country’s largest Army bases, housing a significant number of operational units.