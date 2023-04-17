Don’t make these mistakes while consuming protein shakes

Are you a beginner at the gym and unsure about whether or not to consume protein shakes? This article will guide you in making an informed decision. Protein shakes are a type of dietary supplement that is packed with protein and can be mixed with water or milk to support muscle growth and recovery. They are ideal for people who are unable to meet their protein requirements through food. However, many people make common mistakes with protein shakes, such as assuming that drinking them alone can lead to weight loss. Weight loss is a result of creating a calorie deficit by reducing calorie intake, which varies for each person. Therefore, you need to consume 0.8-1 gram of protein per kilogram of weight daily, and protein shakes can help only if you are working out and following a healthy diet.

Fixing the timing of taking protein shakes is crucial. Do not consume protein shakes close to a meal or hours before or after a workout. It is best to consume them within 30-40 minutes of a workout, either before or after. Consuming too little or too much protein powder can also be harmful to your health. Start with half a scoop for 3-4 days to see if it suits your body or not. Some people may experience indigestion and bloating after consuming protein shakes, so it is best to check before increasing the quantity. If the protein powder suits you, you can increase the amount to 1-2 scoops a day, depending on your needs.

Quality should never be compromised when it comes to choosing protein powder. Avoid low-quality protein powders, even if they are priced lower, as they may have side effects on your body. Always buy protein powder from trusted and certified brands, either from their official website or licensed sellers.

Protein powder can form lumps quickly, so it is important to shake it properly using a shaker. Fill the shaker halfway or 3/4th full, and then shake it thoroughly. You can also blend it in a blender to create a smooth drink.

It is a grave mistake to rely solely on protein shakes to fulfill your daily protein requirements. Your first aim should be to take in the maximum amount of protein from your diet. Vegetarians can opt for paneer and soya as sources of protein, while non-vegetarians can choose eggs, chicken, and fish. It is important to have a portion of protein in every meal you consume. After calculating your daily protein intake through food, you can complete the remaining requirements with a protein shake.