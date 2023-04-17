Effective tips to lose weight and shift to a healthier lifestyle

Do you find yourself struggling to lose weight despite following a calorie deficit diet? While it’s crucial to maintain a calorie deficit to lose weight, it’s equally important to adopt a healthy lifestyle. In addition to following a calorie deficit diet and exercising for at least 30 minutes daily, there are several basic rules of a healthy lifestyle that we tend to overlook. Incorporating these effective tips into your lifestyle can help you see results.

Keeping your body hydrated is crucial for promoting a better metabolic process. You should consume 8-9 glasses of water daily. If you tend to forget to drink water, setting a water timer on your mobile can help remind you to drink water at different times throughout the day. You can also turn your water into detox water by soaking chopped cucumber, orange, lime, and berries in it overnight.

The type and amount of oil you use are also important considerations during your weight loss diet. You should avoid oils like vegetable oil, canola oil, and soybean oil. The best oils for daily cooking include mustard oil, olive oil, avocado oil, and ghee. You should not use more than 1 tablespoon of oil while cooking a particular meal.

Snacks are often the main culprits behind weight gain. To satisfy untimely sugar cravings and late-night food cravings, we often turn to unhealthy snacks that are packed with sugar or deep-fried. Swapping unhealthy snacks for healthy options like homemade popcorn, ragi chips, jowar puffs, roasted makhana, chana, protein bars, or fruit yogurt can satisfy your hunger without making you feel guilty.

If you tend to follow a typical diet and repeat the same foods after every few days, it’s time to add more diversity to it. For example, instead of eating the same wheat roti every day, you can experiment with different types of healthy flours like ragi, jowar, bajra, or amaranth. You can also swap rice for quinoa, which is a protein-rich grain.

If you’re eating healthy foods but still not losing weight, portion size might be the culprit. Eating healthy foods in large portions can also lead to weight gain. You should divide your day into 4-5 small meals that include breakfast, lunch, snacks, fruits, and dinner. Try to eat only 80% of your hunger for all meals, instead of stuffing yourself fully. This can aid digestion and speed up metabolism.