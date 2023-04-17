Former president claims that corruption widespread in the country

To end the current crisis in Sri Lanka, a complete overhaul of the existing system is required, according to former President and Prime Minister Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga on Sunday. She blamed widespread corruption in the country and political looting as the primary causes of the country’s current state. She was giving the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Madanjeet Singh Memorial lecture on Sri Lanka at 75, which was organised by the South Asia Foundation (SAF) and the Asian College of Journalism. Kumaratunga stated via video conference, Today, we need new leaders capable of understanding modern, scientific, and technological development. We need leaders who have ethical value-based principles, leaders who can face all of today’s challenges, and leaders who can build Sri Lanka for the next generation. The existing system must be completely overhauled. She also discussed the island nation’s current state of disarray. Sri Lanka celebrated its 75th anniversary a year ago, when the entire country came together spontaneously to demand a new country and a better Sri Lanka. This rebellion was strong, with expressions of rage and frustration visible everywhere. People demanded total and radical change. She claimed that she had never witnessed a more spontaneous rebellion.