Girl with Indian flag painted on face stopped from entering golden temple

A girl with the Tricolor painted on her face is said to have been denied entry to Amritsar’s Golden Temple. On Monday, a video of the incident went viral on social media. The girl was seen arguing with a gurudwara employee about not being allowed to enter the temple. This is Punjab, not India, the official in the video stated. After the video went viral, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee General Secretary Gurucharan Singh Grewal apologized for the staffer’s misbehavior. He also stated that the woman’s face did not bear an Indian flag. This is a Sikh temple. Every religious establishment has its own decorum. Everyone is welcome. We sincerely apologies if an official misbehaved. The flag on her face was not our national flag, nor did it contain the Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag, Grewal speculated.