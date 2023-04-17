Asian Champions Trophy hockey in Chennai from Aug 3-12

From 3 to 12, India will host the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for the first time, with international matches returning to Chennai after a 16-year absence. The seventh edition of the prestigious continental event, which debuted in 2011, will serve as a warm-up for the Asian Games hockey competition, which will take place in Hangzhou, China, in September. Pakistan, the Asian hockey powerhouse and three-time champion, and China have yet to confirm their participation in the tournament, which will be held at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister, stated that hosting the tournament in the southern metropolis will aid in the revival of the sport in the region. It is a great pleasure and honour to host the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai, which was once the capital of hockey in South India, with many reputed domestic and international events held here, the minister said on Monday.

I believe that hosting the Hero Asian Champions Trophy here will help to revitalise the sport in the region, and watching top Asian teams will also inspire the younger generation to pursue a career in hockey Minister added. The last time Chennai hosted an international hockey event was in 2007, when the Asia Cup was held at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, where India won the championship after defeating Korea 7-2 in the final.