New method to reduce side effects of antibiotics

Scientists have discovered a new approach that combines antibiotics with a protective antidote to reduce harmful side effects while maintaining drug efficacy. The study, which was published in the journal Nature, looked at how 144 different antibiotics affected the abundance of the most common gut bacteria. The study, which was presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Copenhagen, Denmark from April 15-18, provides novel insights into reducing the negative effects of antibiotic treatment on the gut microbiome. The trillions of microorganisms in the human gut have a significant impact on health by assisting digestion, supplying nutrients and metabolites, and collaborating with the immune system to combat harmful bacteria and viruses.

Antibiotics can harm these microbial communities, causing an imbalance that can lead to recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections as well as long-term health issues like obesity, allergies, asthma, and other immunological or inflammatory diseases. The international team of researchers examined the growth and survival of 27 different bacterial species found in the gut after treatment with 144 different antibiotics.