Prohibitory orders issued in Jharkhand

In response to the students’ plan to lay siege over the official residence of CM Hemant Soren on Monday, the Ranchi district administration issued prohibitory orders within a 200-meter radius. Notably, the students’ union has been calling for the implementation of a land-based employment policy (Khatiyan) and the abolition of the 60:40 ration-based employment policy, which states that 60% of available seats are reserved for candidates from the state, while 40% are designated for candidates from other states. The three-day student protest under the banner of Jharkhand State Students’ Union (JSSU) will begin on Monday with the ‘gherao’ of CM House. Following the gherao, the JSSU will organise a torchlight procession on Tuesday in order to gain support from people calling themselves Jharkhand Bandh.