Pulses prices rise; government rushes to assess supply

Concerned about rising pulse prices during an election year, the government is increasing pressure on stockists, millers, food processors, and traders to declare their stocks of pigeon pea (tur/arhar) and black gramme so that the government can make an informed decision. Tur prices in Bihar, for example, have risen nearly 89% this year to Rs 14,500 per quintal, up from Rs 7681.36 in the same month last year. Senior Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) officers have already visited 12 pulse-producing regions. Pulse imports from Africa and Myanmar have also continued. By March 23, India had imported 8.75 lakh tonne (LT) of tur and 5.12 LT of black gramme, according to trade analysts. The government has maintained that it is monitoring the pulses crisis since October of last year. It appears that it did not intervene in the market on time by purchasing pulses directly from farmers. It began purchasing in March. The procurement agency, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), has not yet revealed any information about the procurement target or the amount procured.