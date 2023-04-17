Putin meets Chinese Defence Minister in Moscow; hails military cooperation between the two nations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu had a meeting in Moscow on Sunday, during which Putin praised the military cooperation between the two countries. The partnership between Russia and China has been declared as “no limits.”

The Kremlin posted a video of the meeting, showing Putin shaking hands with Li and sitting down at a table with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu also present. Putin stated in his opening remarks that the development of relations between the two nations is going well in all areas, including the economy, social, cultural, educational, and military sectors.

While Beijing had announced Li’s visit to Moscow last week, stating that he would meet defence officials, they made no mention of a meeting with Putin. Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping also met with Putin in Moscow. Since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia and China have taken steps to further strengthen their economic, political, and military ties.

In Ukraine, a senior official in Kyiv said on Friday that Ukrainian forces have been discovering a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in the country. China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia.