School job scam: CBI remains at TMC MLA’s house after 48 hours

The CBI continued its search at the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in Murshidabad district on Sunday in connection with the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal, more than 48 hours after the agency began the operation. Saha, the Burwan constituency MLA, was questioned. On Saturday, investigators claimed to have recovered five bags of incriminating documents from bushes near the legislator’s residence’s boundary wall.

According to the agency, the documents contain photographs of aspiring candidates who paid bribes to get jobs. It is claimed that the bribes collected from the candidates total several crores of rupees. When agency officials attempted to seize his two cellphones on Saturday, the MLA allegedly threw them into a pond on his property. Using pumps and other equipment, they were able to recover one of the phones after a 32-hour search. The search for the second phone, which was allegedly thrown away, continued until the report was filed. The central agency claims that some people, including Saha, acted as go-betweens for the candidates and other accused by promising them jobs as primary school teachers in 2016.