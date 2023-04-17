The TRUTH about consuming dates in summers

Dates are a popular and nutritious fruit that is enjoyed worldwide for its high fibre, potassium, and iron content. Although commonly associated with cooler months, dates can be consumed during the summer season too. However, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Firstly, consuming too many dates during the summer can lead to a spike in blood sugar levels, which can be particularly problematic for individuals with diabetes or those managing their weight. Therefore, it is crucial to consume dates in moderation, regardless of the season.

Additionally, dates are known to be warm in nature, which can increase the body’s internal temperature, making it uncomfortable during the hot summer months. Nevertheless, this warming effect is not significant enough to cause harm and can actually be beneficial for people with poor circulation or arthritis.

Kajal Aggarwal, a popular clinical nutritionist from Delhi, suggests that dates can be consumed during summers in moderation as they have heat-producing properties. They have many health benefits, and one should not skip them during summers. However, it is best to pair them with well-balanced summer foods like summery fruits and vegetables to make their heating effect more bearable.

On the other hand, Shweta Shah, a celebrity nutritionist, recommends consuming 2-3 dates daily to provide strength and energy without causing adverse effects. Soaking dates in water before consumption can reduce their warm property, making them more suitable for consumption during hot weather. Shweta also suggests consuming dates on an empty stomach or as a midday snack.

Eating them on an empty stomach can aid in digestion and provide a quick energy boost, while consuming them as a snack can provide sustained energy throughout the day. She also advises combining dates with black raisins to create a cooling effect on the body, as raisins can balance the warming nature of dates.

In summary, dates can be consumed during summers, but it is essential to consume them in moderation and pair them with well-balanced summer foods. Soaking dates in water before consumption and combining them with black raisins can make them more suitable for consumption during hot weather.

Dates are undoubtedly nutritious and can provide strength and energy when consumed in moderation, so go ahead and indulge in delicious dates this summer while reaping their health benefits!