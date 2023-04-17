Vladimir Kara-Murza, Russian opposition leader and Vladimir Putin critic charged with treason

Russian opposition leader and critic of Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Kara-Murza, was found guilty of treason, spreading false information about the Russian army, and being affiliated with an undesirable organization by a Moscow City Court on Monday.

According to Interfax, the 41-year-old politician was convicted of these charges. Kara-Murza was quoted by the independent news site Avtozak.info as saying, ‘Russia will be free, tell everyone,’ following the verdict. In recent years, Russia has been cracking down on any dissent, particularly since the invasion of Ukraine began.

Kara-Murza, who was educated in the West, was arrested in April 2022 on charges of spreading false information about the Russian army. He made this statement in a speech to US state legislators a month before his detention.

This is a developing story, and further updates will follow.