2-day conference of G20 Research and Innovation begins tomorrow

The G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) will convene in Dharamshala on Wednesday to discuss ways to build a sustainable eco-innovative energy transition system. According to an official statement issued here on Tuesday, representatives from G20 countries, guest nations, international organizations, and scientific experts will take part in the discussions. Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), will preside over the conference, which is being organized by the Science and Engineering Research Board, a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology. According to the statement, the main theme of RIIG during India’s G-20 presidency is research and innovation for equitable society, with four priority areas being materials for sustainable energy, circular bio-economy, eco-innovations for energy transition, and scientific challenges and opportunities for achieving a sustainable blue economy.

The RIIG conferences on materials for sustainable energy and circular bio-economy have already concluded in Ranchi and Dibrugarh, respectively, and the RIIG meeting in Dharamshala will bring together key players responsible for planning and managing existing energy transition programmes, including national authorities and experts from G20 members.