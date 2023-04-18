Actress Chrisann Pereira locked up in Sharjah Central jail on drug charges

Chrisann Pereira, a Bollywood actress who has appeared in films such as ‘Sadak 2’ and ‘Batla House’, has reportedly been arrested on drug charges and is currently being held in Sharjah Central jail in the United Arab Emirates.

Her family claims that she is innocent and has been tricked by a man named Ravi, who contacted her mother to hire her for an international web series. Ravi took care of all the arrangements for Chrisann’s audition in Dubai and even gave her a trophy to carry on the flight, claiming it was part of the script.

However, on April 10, Chrisann was charged with drug possession after drugs were found in the trophy. Her family has been unable to contact her since her arrest, and they were informed of her situation by the Indian Consulate only 72 hours after her arrest.

They have already hired a lawyer in Dubai, which has cost them Rs 13 lakhs, and they may need to mortgage their house to pay for fines that could range from Rs 20-40 lakhs. The family has attempted to file an FIR with the Mumbai Police to arrest Ravi, but they are waiting for official charges from the UAE government.