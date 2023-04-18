Annapurna Peak Climbing Claims Life of 10-Time Everest Mountaineer

A seasoned mountaineer, Noel Hanna, from Northern Ireland has passed away while descending from the Annapurna peak in west Nepal. Hanna, who had previously climbed Mount Everest ten times, died overnight in Camp IV after descending from the 8,091-meter peak. The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear, according to Yubaraj Khatiwada, an official of the Department of Tourism.

Annapurna, first climbed by Maurice Herzog of France in the early 1950s, is considered dangerous due to the risk of frequent avalanches. Over 365 people have successfully climbed Annapurna, but more than 72 have lost their lives on the mountain, according to hiking officials.

This tragic incident comes just a week after three Nepali sherpa climbers died from being hit by an ice serac on the lower parts of Mount Everest. Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, making climbing Himalayan peaks and hiking on their foothills popular adventure sports as well as a source of employment and income for the country, which is nestled between China and India.