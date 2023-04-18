Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case: SC grants bail to accused Madani, to visit Kerala for a month

The Supreme Court granted bail to Abdul Nasser Madani, the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, who is accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case, on Monday. The Karnataka government had asked the Supreme Court not to release the controversial leader on bail, claiming he was a habitual offender. However, the court has granted Madani a one-month reprieve under strict conditions. The bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi has ordered Madani to pay the expenses incurred by the Karnataka Police during his transport. Madani had requested bail to seek Ayurvedic treatment. The Karnataka Anti-Terrorism Cell had objected to Madani’s bail plea claiming he had a history of influencing witnesses and could tamper with evidence.

Madani’s lawyers, Kapil Sibal and Haris Beeran had contended that he had already served 12 years in prison and 8 years on conditional bail. Moreover, the lawyers argued that Madani’s health condition had worsened and he has memory loss. Madani had also been accused in the Coimbatore bombings in 1998 and served over nine years in jail. Later, he was acquitted of all charges in that case.