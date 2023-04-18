Booking of Yamaha R3 began at select dealerships in India: Details

Mumbai: The booking for Yamaha R3 has begun in India. The Japanese automaker has not yet launched the bike officially in the Indian markets.Although Yamaha has not yet announced a booking date, selected dealerships are now accepting reservations for the upcoming model. The dealerships are expected to start delivering the R3 by the end of July or early August. Customers can book the Yamaha R3 by paying a deposit of Rs 5,000 at select dealerships. The R3 will be a Complete Built Up (CBU) import.

The Yamaha R3 is powered by a 321cc, twin-cylinder engine. It gets an SD fork and linked monoshock suspension setup. The engine produces 42hp at 10,750rpm. The bike will go up to 29.5Nm at 9,000rpm. The R3 also includes a 298mm disc up front as well as 202mm unit at the rear for braking.