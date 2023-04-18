DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Eid Al Fitr 2023: Gulf country announces 11-day holiday

Apr 18, 2023, 06:51 pm IST

Doha: Qatar has declared an 11-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr. Holidays will begin on April 19, in line with 28 Ramadan 1444 AH, and will continue until April 27. Offical work will resume from Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Also Read: ‘Sindhooraaruna’ video song from ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ released 

The holiday is applicable to all ministries, government entities, and public institutions. However, the Governor of the Qatar Central Bank will announced the holidays for  the Qatar Central Bank, financial institutions, and banks that are functioning under the oversight of the QCB and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA).

Tags
shortlink
Apr 18, 2023, 06:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button