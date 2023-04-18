Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar. The weakening of the American currency and positive trend in domestic equities supported the upward rally of the local currency. But, the rising crude oil prices and outflow of foreign funds from equities market restricted the gain of Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 81.99 against the US dollar. During trading, it went as high as 81.96 and touched 82, registering a gain of 1 paisa over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.01 against the dollar.

Also Read: Bournvita rejects claims made by social media influencer Revant Himatsingka

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08% to 102.03. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 533.20 crore.