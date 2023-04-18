Impact of drinking cold water in summer

During the summer season, people often turn to cold drinks to beat the heat and stay hydrated. While it is important to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day, experts suggest that consuming water at the proper temperature is crucial for maintaining good health. Although cold water provides instant relief from the heat, drinking it can have negative impacts on the body. According to Ayurveda, an ancient system of medicine, cold water is considered harmful to health, especially when it is chilled in the refrigerator. Drinking cold water after exposure to the sun, after exercise, or after eating can also be harmful.

One of the reasons why cold water should be avoided is that it can weaken the digestive fire or Agni, which is necessary for digestion. According to Ayurvedic principles, digestion involves a series of processes that require heat, from the mouth to the intestines. Cold water can also cause mucus formation, leading to breathing issues, sore throat, cold, and throat swelling.

Another reason to avoid cold water is that it can reduce the heart rate and affect the vagus nerve. Drinking cold water from the fridge stimulates the vagus nerve, which controls involuntary functions of the body, including heart rate. Cold water can also cool down the nerves in the spine, leading to headaches, especially for people with sinus problems.

Lastly, people who want to lose weight should not consume cold water as it can make it difficult to burn body fat. Fridge water can harden body fat, making it more challenging to reduce weight. Instead, it is recommended to drink water at room temperature or warm water.

In summary, while cold water provides instant relief from the heat, it is important to be aware of its negative impacts on the body. Ayurveda recommends avoiding cold water, especially when chilled in the fridge, as it can weaken digestion and cause mucus formation, reduce heart rate, lead to headaches, and hinder weight loss. Drinking water at room temperature or warm water is a better option for good health.