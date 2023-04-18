Indian Railways to operate 3 summer special trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate 3 new pairs of summer special trains connecting Bihar and Maharashtra. Earlier the national transporter announced 7 pairs of special trains connecting these states.

The three special trains are the Smastipur-Lokmanya Tilka-Samastipur Superfast Train, the Pune-Danapur-Pune Special and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj-Malda Town-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Special train.

The timings for these trains are as follows:

Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Special Train will run from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Thursday from May 4 to June 8. It will run from Samastipur every Friday from May 5 to June 9.

Train number 01043 Lokmanya Tilak-Samastipur Superfast Special train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 pm on Thursday and reach Samastipur at 09.15 pm on Friday, via Patliputra that it will reach at 05.10 pm on Friday.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2023: Gulf country announces 11-day holiday

Train number 01044 Samastipur-Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Special train will leave Samastipur at 11.20 pm on Friday and stop at Patliputra at 02.20 am on Saturday and eventually reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.40 pm on Sunday.

Pune-Danapur-Pune Special train- This special train will operate from Pune every Saturday from May 6 to June 17 and from Danapur every Monday from May 8 to June 19. Train number 01039 Pune-Danapur special train will depart from Pune at 07.55 pm on Saturday and reach Danapur at 04.30 am on Monday. Train number 01040 Danapur-Pune special train will depart from Danapur at 06.30 am on Monday and reach Pune at 05.35 pm on Tuesday.

CSMT-Malda Town-CSMT Special Train – This special train will operate from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, Mumbai every Monday from May 1 to May 29 and from Malda Town every Wednesday from May 3 to May 31. Train No. 01031 CSMT-Malda Town special train will depart from CSMT, Mumbai at 11.05 am on Monday and stop at Patna at 01.40 pm on Tuesday and eventually reach Malda Town at 12.45 am on Wednesday.

Train number 01032 Malda Town-CSMT Special will depart from Malda Town at 12.20 pm on Wednesday and reach Patna Jn at 08.10 pm the same day. It will arrive at CSMT, Mumbai at 03.50 am on Friday.