IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

Mumbai: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation has introduced new tour package. The tour package named as ‘Tirupati Balaji Darshan’ will begin from Mumbai. The tourist special train will be operated till May 31, 2023. Passengers will be allowed to board and deboard from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Pune, and Solapur stations under the package.

Also Read; Eid Al Fitr 2023: Emirate in UAE announces holidays

The 3-night, 4-day package will cost Rs 9,050 for single occupancy in an sleeper class, Rs 7,390 for double sharing and Rs 7,290 fro triple sharing. A fee of Rs. 6,500 with a bed and Rs. 6,250 without a bed will charged for a child between the ages of 5 and 11. Single occupancy in Comfort (Third-AC Sleeper) class will cost Rs. 12,100. At the same time, it costs Rs 10,400 for two people to share. In triple sharing, it costs Rs 10,000 and an additional Rs 9,500 with a bed and Rs 9,250 without a bed will be applied for a child between the ages of 5 and 11.